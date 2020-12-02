Election 2020: December 7 will be a good day for the NPP – Lydia Alhassan

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency is confident she will retain her seat at the December 7 polls.

According to her, not only will she win the seat but she will beat her opponent by a wide margin and also ensure her party not only wins in her constituency but also the presidential race.



She noted that the omens are positive and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has nothing to fear at the upcoming December 7 polls.



Commenting on the Special Voting exercise conducted today in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, she said;



“The signals are positive. I’ll win the election and the gov’t will also win at the polls. It is going to be a good day for the NPP come December 7”.

Explaining her confidence, she motioned that the NPP led by President Akufo-Addo has been accountable to the people of Ghana and “we all know we’ll retain power for four more years”.



On her authority, Ghanaians have accepted the fact that the NPP and the President Akufo-Addo led administration have put in place great policies including free SHS that have made life better within his few years in power. “And would not want to lose all they are enjoying, hence keeping the NPP and herself in power”.



The special voting exercise was conducted without event today with about 109,557 persons expected to take part in the voting, ahead of the general polls on 7 December 2020.