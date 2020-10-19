Election 2020: 'Desist from hurling insults when campaigning' – Otumfuo to political candidates

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu has called on political parties to eschew politics of insults to prevent any form of violence in the upcoming general elections.

He said that electorates are in change of electing political candidates whom they believe have lived up to the task; adding that politicians should rather focus on selling their achievements and plans to the people rather than launching attacks on their opponents.



“Just communicate your policies to electorates peacefully, we are humans, we listen. At the end of the day, one person will be declared as the winner,” he indicated.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu made this known when the National Democratic Party’s running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang paid a courtesy call him as part of her tour in the Ashanti Region.

He added, “as the Constitution states, we go to the polls every four years to elect leaders. You (political candidates) just have to account to the people of Ghana, then we will come together and decide whom if you should be elected.”



Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang begun her first and official campaign in the Asanti Region on Thursday, October 15. She was officially introduced to the Asantehene in August this year at an event held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.