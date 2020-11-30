Election 2020: Don’t sacrifice the peace of Ghana – UN Peace Ambassador

Bishop Samuel Ben Owusu, UN Peace Ambassador

The United Nations (UN) Peace Ambassador, Bishop Samuel Ben Owusu has urged politicians not to sacrifice the peace Ghanaians are enjoying for political power ahead of the elections on December 7.

The Country Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates noted that the country has been peaceful all these years in spite of the political differences that exist among the people.



This, he said, must be cherished and safeguarded.



In a speech, he delivered during the National Peace Prayer Forum on Saturday, November 28, Amb. Bishop Samuel Owusu said “God has given us this great land for our heritage and legacy; we cannot dissipate it with violence and corruption. Therefore, I want to humbly beseech all of you that we should prove ourselves a people mindful of that favour and grace by conducting a free fair and non-violent election.”



He added “Peace is not an option, but a necessity. The world is changing dramatically and we must adapt and stay relevant to the world. I urged our government leaders to support this initiative of Peace Campaign organized by recognized civil society groups to spearhead Peace message across the country.

“We are heading to such a crucial election and yet we haven’t seen much of the Peace Council effort to ensure peace.



“We are only as strong as our messages of conviction therefore the right precedent must be set for successful violence-free elections.



“I stand here today to pray with you that we encourage ourselves and our people to abstain from violence, discord, and confusion, from pride and arrogance, and from every evil planned and unplanned.



“I pray that we would indeed defend our liberties, and Peace on December 7, 2020, and to fashion into one united people for our future. It is my prayer that we would be endowed with the spirit of oneness, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.”