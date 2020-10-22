Election 2020: EC extends Proxy/Transfer voting exercise by one-day

File photo [Voter regisitration exercise]

The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended the period for its Proxy and Transfer of votes exercise by one-day.

According to the commission, the exercise which was scheduled to end on Thursday, October 22, 2020, will now end on Friday, October 23, 2020.



The exercise by the electoral management body opened the voter transfer widow from Tuesday, October 20, 2020, to Thursday, October 22 to allow for only students groups who registered while in school and some security personnel.



Additionally, the exercise will also allow for registered Ghanaian returnees from abroad to enable them to vote in their preferred districts in the upcoming elections.

To explain who qualifies for the Proxy/Transfer process, a registered voter who is a student or a member of the security service on special duties and is a resident in a constituency other than that in which he or she registered may apply to the Returning Officer of the constituency where he or she is resident for his or her name to be entered onto the transferred voter list of a polling station in that constituency.



Applicants are to sign a declaration by the Returning Officer before assignment to a new polling station.