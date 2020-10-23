Election 2020: EC to start printing ballot papers on October 26

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Election Commission is set to commence the printing of electoral materials for the December presidential and parliamentary polls from Monday, October 26, 2020.

According to a citinews report, seven printing houses have been selected to commence the printing of notices of polls and ballot papers.



The commission is said to have written to the parties contesting to appoint a representative each to observe the printing of materials at the printing houses.



Parties are expected to give out details of their representatives to Electoral Commission by Monday for accreditation.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana announced that 12 presidential candidates out of 17 who filed their nominations for the upcoming 2020 elections have been cleared to contest.



The Commission has also disqualified five presidential candidates out of the 17 who initially submitted their nomination forms.



Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa explained that the five disqualified candidates had amongst other things, presented forged signatures to the Commission and also had IT issues with their forms.