Election 2020: GJA secures GH¢20 million insurance deal for journalists

Roland Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in partnership with the State Insurance Company limited (SIC) has assured member journalists that they will provide insurance cover ahead of the 2020 elections.

In an interview with Etornam Sey on TV3’s New Day, the head of corporate and special risk at SIC Emmanuel Simpeni Mensah explained how the insurance cover is going to work.



“In total, we are committing 20 million Ghana Cedis from 1st November to 31st January and that is before, during, and after the elections.



“If you are a GJA member and you go the field to report on the elections, any injury that you suffer, you will report to the GJA and the GJA gets the medical report for you then we will pay.



“You could the temporary disability, which means you are injured but you will get back to work.



“Then we have the permanent disability which means your injury is such that you cannot be a journalist anymore. If it's permanent or death, 4000 Ghana Cedis payable immediately when we get the report.

“If it’s a minor injury 3,300 Ghana Cedis a month with a maximum up to 12 months.



President of the GJA, Roland Affail Monney expressed his gratitude to the SIC for their support.



“We need this psychological pushing; we need our physical integrity to be protected and it took the SIC to rally to our support in this very critical time.



“SIC has proven to be that it is a symbol for steadfast support for the media in this critical time,” he added.