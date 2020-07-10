Politics

Election 2020: Ghanaians not ready for ‘John and Jane’ ticket - Evans Nimako

John Dramani Mahama and Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

NPP’s Director of Elections, Evans Nimako says the choice of John Dramani Mahama’s running mate cannot be trusted if Ghana is handed over to the NDC.

According to him, Ghanaians are much pleased with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his ‘game-changer’ running mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s style of leadership and not ready to change.



“Ghanaians are not ready for them now [John Mahama and Jane Naana],” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama demonstrated his desire and commitment to the advancement of women in Ghana by nominating the erudite educationist, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as his running mate for the 2020 general elections.

Many believed the former Education Minister has “nothing” to bring on board as the NDC is very optimistic of winning the December 7, polls.



Evans Nimako who is one of those ‘mocking’ Mahama’s running mate told NEAT FM’s morning show host by Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang that Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was exceptional as a Minister, but doubt if she will help Mahama win the December 7 election.



“We never heard much about her [Jane Naana] in politics that much but she can help Mahama in the future, not now. Ghanaians have already decided. It’s not an issue of a woman being a running mate. NDC is not a party to be trusted,” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.