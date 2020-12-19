Election 2020: Ignore NDC’s claims; data on BVDs are intact – EC

Jean Mensa, Chairperson, Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission has dismissed claims by the National Democratic Congress that it is scheming to deactivate data on the 2020 polls on the Biometric Verification Devices in order to cover-up alleged fraud in the elections.

The NDC at a press conference in Accra Thursday said the EC had sent soldiers to take custody of the BVDs in the Zabzugu constituency as the party challenges the outcome of the parliamentary polls in the area.



However, in a statement, the EC said: “these assertions are false”. The EC noted the BVDs are being kept to preserve the sanctity of the data on them.

Below are details of a statement by the EC:



