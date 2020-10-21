Election 2020: Judge me by my records - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to the chiefs and people of the Afife Traditional Area, in the Ketu North constituency to vote and retain him as President at the December 7 polls to enable him to continue with the development of the area and Ghana at large.

President Akufo-Addo appealed when he addressed a durbar of Chiefs and people of Afife on Tuesday, during his one day tour of the Volta region.



According to the President, he remains a man of integrity, honesty and one that is committed to his promises to the people of Ghana.



He said, “It is exactly four years today when the Chiefs and people of Afife did me the honours by conferring on me a chieftaincy title; Torgbui Dunenyo Dzigbordi I and that was in October 2016 when I was campaigning to be President.”



“At the time, I had no experience of being a President and so I had to make promises to assure the good people of Ghana that I was capable of handling the affairs of the country. But today, I want you to judge me by my records have been in office for almost four years,” he added.

The President added further that, “Torgbui Adrakpanya, I am glad you acknowledged the fact that Afife has received its fair share of the national cake and indeed, that is the case everywhere and that is a demonstration of commitment to developing every part of this country without any form of discrimination. It is for this reason that I ask you for four more years to do more.”



Tuesday’s one day tour of the Volta region by President Nana Addo started with the commissioning of a Naval Training Command at Nutekpor in the South Tongu District.



He later commissioned a 60-bed hospital facility at Weta and proceeded to Dzodze, where he addressed Chiefs of Dzodze and Penyi before bringing his tour to an end at Dzodze Dzesime where he officially introduced the chieftaincy minister, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi as the Ketu North parliamentary candidate for the NPP to an enthusiastic crowd of party folks.



President Nana Addo is also expected to begin a 2-day tour of the Oti region, where he would be inspecting some ongoing projects as well.