Election 2020: 'Kill us', 'shoot us'! Minority MPs dare armed police as they march to EC headquarters

Haruna Iddrisu leading the opposition MPs on their march to the EC's headquarters at Asylum Down

There was a near-violent standoff between members of the Minority Caucus in Parliament and about 100 heavily armed riot police officers, as the Minority MPs attempted forcing their way into the headquarters of the Electoral Commission, which is about two kilometres from the Office of Parliament, to register their protest against the election management body’s declared results of the recently-held general elections.

The MPs, led by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, were mostly clad in black and kept daring the armed police officers to “shoot us” and “kill us”.



The police said the MPs needed to have served notice of their protest to the law enforcement body in accordance with the Public Order Act but the MPs said they were just taking a walk, reports Class FM’s parliamentary correspondent Charles Akrofi on Tuesday, 22 December 2020.



The protest march by the Minority Caucus follows several pockets of demonstration across the country by members of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the Electoral Commission and its management, who they have accused of stealing victory for the incumbent.

Out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302 per cent.



His closest contender, former President John Mahama of the NDC, polled 6,213,182 representing 47.359 per cent.