Election 2020: Let the will of Ghanaians prevail - Opoku Agyemang to EC

NDC running-mate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has stressed the need for optimum transparency in the processes involving the upcoming December election.

She is convinced that the integrity of the election can only be protected through transparent and fair electoral processes.



The Running Mate who made the observation when she called on Osabarima Kofi Boateng, Chief of Akwatia in the Eastern region, Tuesday, as part of her campaign tour of the area, urged all stakeholders to contribute in ensuring a peaceful election.



“We all need the electoral process and the election to be organized in a very transparent manner to ensure that the will of the people is upheld,” she said.



Among other things that could affect the integrity of the election, she expressed worry about the growing culture of vote-buying and urged the electorate to guard against the practice.



“When they offer you money for your vote, ask them how much money they can give you to buy infrastructure for your community,” he urged the electorate.

Touching on NDC”s development plans for Akwatia, Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted that the next NDC administration would continue its road network, water supply, education and market infrastructure projects for the benefit of the area.



She thanked the chiefs and people of the area for the continued support for the NDC and assured them of more meaningful progress under the next John Mahama administration.







Osabarima Kofi Boateng, for his part, called for tolerance and urged Ghanaians to desist from actions that would jeopardize the unity and peace of the country.



“Let your utterances be filled with love and do away with pride and arrogance,” he admonished politicians.