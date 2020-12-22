Election 2020: Mahama visits bereaved families of Odododiodoo election violence

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama and some members of the party have visited the families of those who lost their lives in clashes that erupted in the Odododiodoo constituency during the just-ended 2020 general elections.

Mr Mahama was accompanied by his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye on Tuesday, 22 December 2020.



Two persons were confirmed dead in Odododiodoo after a gunfight and clashes erupted between the supporters of the two main political parties in the area on Monday, 7 December 2020.

The incumbent MP, who was re-elected, was arrested in connection with the clashes.



He was subsequently released from police custody.