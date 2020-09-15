General News

Election 2020: Mahama will bring back dumsor if he wins – Mustapha Hamid

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Sheikh Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the minister for Zongo Affairs and Inner City Development, has warned that Ghanaians will not enjoy constant electricity supply when John Dramani Mahama wins the polls in December.

According to him, during Mahama’s presidency, Ghanaians were in darkness for 1,188 hours, a situation which collapsed many businesses and organizations in the country.



Sheikh Abdul-Hamid, a Deputy Campaign Manager for the NPP who spoke at a press conference Monday said: “So soon people have forgotten that for three years we slept in darkness. For three years businesses in this country had collapsed because of “dumsor.” Indeed, “dumsor” cost this country billions of dollars and it was not for lack of capacity. It was simply because the economy was in such a poor state that the NDC government could not raise the money required to keep the lights on.”

He continued: “When we make the argument today, they tell us that they resolved dumsor before they exited. Here are the statistics for how many hours the lights were off in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In 2015, there were 868 hours 44 minutes of power outages. In 2016, there were 320 hours, 27 minutes of power outages. In 2017, there were 41 hours and 7 minutes of power outages. So, they should tell us if resolving over 800 hours of power outages is tantamount to resolving dumsor.”



Under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama between 2013 and 2016, the country was plunged into a heightened state of darkness following the low capacity of the Akosombo dam to produce power to meet the demands of Ghana.

