Election 2020: NDC banned from street protests in Accra – Police

Some NDC protestors

The Ghana Police Service says it has secured a restraining order to prevent the National Democratic Congress(NDC) from protesting in the country’s capital, Accra.

The restraining order prevents the NDC from protesting from December 20 to January 10, 2021.



The police said it secured a prohibition order when the NDC through its Geater Accra Regional Chairman Ade Coker notified them of the political party’s intended protests from December 20, 2020, to January 10, 2021.

The police said the request by the NDC cannot be met because of the ongoing post-election and multifaceted security operations for the festive season and beyond.



