Election 2020: NDC’s Naa Momo defeats Fisheries Minister for Krowor seat

Mrs Agnes Naa Momo defeated the incumbent who doubles as the current Fisheries Minister

Former General Secretary of National Association of Local Authorities in Ghana Mrs Agnes Naa Momo Lartey has emerged victorious in the 2020 parliamentary elections at Krowor Constituency.

The National Democratic Congress’ candidate polled 41,851 to defeat the New Patriotic Party’s Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye who garnered 32,206.



Madam Hannah Bortey of Ghana Ghana Union Movement 544 polled.



Rejected ballots were 559 with total votes cast standing at 75, 556



Mrs Quaye, the incumbent in 2016 won by some 2106 votes.



The parliamentary race will also see Madam Hannah Bortey, of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) completing the list of all-female contest for the parliamentary race.



A total of 99,923 registered voters are expected to vote in today’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections at the Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The NDC supporters are in jubilation after waiting for long hours for the defeated MP to concede defeat.



PRESIDENTIAL



NPP 34,955



NDC 39,327



GUM 406

CPP 34



NDP 10



GFP 25 =0.04%



LPG 11



GCPP 3

APC 14



PPP 27



IND 15



REJECTED 814



Total votes cast 75, 655