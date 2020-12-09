Election 2020: NDC’s Naa Momo defeats Fisheries Minister for Krowor seat

Former General Secretary of National Association of Local Authorities in Ghana Mrs Agnes Naa Momo Lartey has emerged victorious in the 2020 parliamentary elections at Krowor Constituency.
The National Democratic Congress’ candidate polled 41,851 to defeat the New Patriotic Party’s Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye who garnered 32,206.
Madam Hannah Bortey of Ghana Ghana Union Movement 544 polled.
Rejected ballots were 559 with total votes cast standing at 75, 556
Mrs Quaye, the incumbent in 2016 won by some 2106 votes.
This means Mrs Quaye, who won the seat for the New Patriotic Party in 2016 won the seat in her first time contesting.
Mrs Quaye who doubles as the Minister in charge of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development is a first-time parliamentarian.
She is coming up against Mrs Agnes Naa Momo Lartey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who lost the 2016 election by 2,106 votes despite campaigning for only three months.
The parliamentary race will also see Madam Hannah Bortey, of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) completing the list of all-female contest for the parliamentary race.
In the 2016 parliamentary elections, Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye of the NPP polled 32,463 while Mrs Agnes Naa Momo Lartey of the NDC garnering 30,357
A total of 99,923 registered voters are expected to vote in today’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections at the Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.
The NDC supporters are in jubilation after waiting for long hours for the defeated MP to concede defeat.
PRESIDENTIAL
NPP 34,955
NDC 39,327
GUM 406
CPP 34
NDP 10
GFP 25 =0.04%
LPG 11
GCPP 3
APC 14
PPP 27
IND 15
REJECTED 814
Total votes cast 75, 655
