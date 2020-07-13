Politics

Election 2020: NPP projects 70% for Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised to increase the percentage of accumulated votes in the 2016 elections by two to three per cent in this year’s polls.

The party said they had a little over 68 per cent during the 2016 elections but they are poised to increase it to 70-to-71 per cent in the December 7 elections.



The Regional Secretary, Jeffery Konadu, affectionately known as “General”, gave the promise in an exclusive interview with Onua TV’s Afia Tagor during her tour to some areas in Afram Plains North and South Districts of the Eastern Region.



Hs said in Twi that “we won the 2016 elections by 68 per cent or so and we want to increase it by 2 per cent or 3 per cent votes, which will amount to 70 per cent or 71 per cent”.



Mr. Konadu said “we want to increase the number of Members of Parliament (MPs) too by two MPs”.

The NPP have 27 seats out of the 33 parliamentary seats in the Region with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) holding only six seats, but the Secretary said “we have 27 MPs and we shall take two more this 2020 elections”.



He said they will win based on the developmental projects the NPP government has done in the Region such as the One-District-One-Factory policy, which has two factories ongoing in the Region.



“We are working. We are talking to the people and I believe with the good work of President [Nana] Akufo-Addo they will vote for us in 2020,” he emphasized.

