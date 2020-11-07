Election 2020: Promise and promote peace, not just good service delivery - PYC urges Politicians

Participants of the March include CODEO, NCCE mebers and Youth of the Catholic Church

As we gear towards election, peace has been the major talk and concern of all, hence the continuous advocacy of same before, during and after the December 2020 General Election

The Parish Youth Council (PYC) of St. Anthony of Padua, Bawku in the Upper East Region on Saturday, November 7, 2020 embarked on a Peace March through some principal streets of the Bawku Municipality.



The purpose of the march was to strongly advocate for peace before, during and after December 7, 2020, general elections.



Participants who were claded in white top dress code, of this crucial and timely Peace March, comprised representatives of Coalition Of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the Youth of the Catholic Church and other relevant stakeholders



Some of them held placards and sang peace songs on the various streets in the Bawku Municipality. The placards read "choose peace, choose love", Ghanaians need continuous peace", we before politics", peace takes everyone" etc



Speaking at the event, the Parish Youth Vice Chairman, Mr Edward Basefeli on behalf of the Council appealed to political parties and other key stakeholders present to make peace a priority.

"Let us always remember that we are one people, one nation and we have but one Ghana. Let's resist all forms of temptations to engage in dirty insults. We may share different political opinions, wear different political colours but we never sing different anthems" he said



Mr Basefeli also asked politicians to strongly join the advocacy and commit to peace just as they continuously promise electorates of good service delivery when elected, especially during electioneering campaigns.



"We need you to promise us peace. Don't just promise us only good roads, hospitals, good education, factories, jobs and many others. What is the use of quality education if we cannot move out freely to go to school? Of what use will first-class roads be if people have to live with curfews and cannot ply the roads for pleasure or for business?" he quizzes



The representatives of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) and other stakeholders present, spoke to declare their commitments towards ensuring peace before, during and after the December 7, 2020 General election

Source: James Nana Tsiquaye, Contributor