Election 2020: Resources have been made available – Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister, says the Akufo-Addo administration has made resources available for the December 7 elections.

Presenting the 2021 first-quarter budget to Parliament on Wednesday, Ofori-Atta noted, “We have made adequate provision to ensure that the elections are conducted in a safe and secured environment.”



He added that security measures have also been set out by the administration to ensure that the election is violent-free.

Ofori-Atta observed that the financial provision made in the budget is “to ensure that we have peaceful elections and effectively contain all threats.”



