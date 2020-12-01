Election 2020: Security, media, EC officers vote today

A total of 109,557 persons have been captured on the Special Voters List

Journalists, security officers and officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) are voting in a Special Voting across the country today, Tuesday, December 1.

The early voting is to enable them play their duties on Election Day December 7.



Chair of the Commission Madam Jean Mensa said at a press conference in Accra on Monday, November 30 that the elections management body expects this exercise to witness a 100 percent turn-out.



“As a Commission, we expect 100 per cent turn out. We expect it to be peaceful, credible and transparent,” she said. A total of 109,557 persons have been captured on the Special Voters List.

There were complaints of missing names of some of the security and media officers.



But Madam Mensa has assured: “The Commission has instructed its officers to allow media practitioners who have access to the accreditation to vote.”