Election 2020: Smaller parties beg for reduction in filing fees

Kofi Akpaloo and Hassan Ayariga

The filing fees announced by the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the December general election has angered some smaller political parties in the country.

They described as outrageous the GH¢100,000 and GH¢10,000 filing fees for presidential and parliamentary candidates.



“We are selling democracy to the highest bidder; this is unacceptable,” founder of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga stated.



He indicated that the conduct of the EC is just to discourage participation, especially by the smaller political parties.



“I expected them [EC] to look at the economy situation and cut our coat according to our size,” Mr Ayariga fumed.



He called on the EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensah to take a second look and review the filing fees.

In support, leader of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Percival Akpaloo begged the EC to review the filing fees for the parliamentary candidates.



“GH¢10,000 for parliamentary candidates is too expensive. How do they expect us to file for our candidates?” he quizzed.



The LPG leader stated the filing fee is more of an imposition of taxes on the aspirants than a function performed by the election’s management body.



He stated that, the EC in its bid to discourage so-called “non-serious” candidates might end up preventing serious ones from participating.



Mr Akpaloo was, however, not bothered about the GH¢100,000 filing fee for presidential candidates.

“No presidential candidate worth his salt will complain about the GH¢100,000 filing,” Mr Akpaloo added.









