Election 2020: Stand up for your future, dignity, and jobs - Kofi-Buah to youth

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament for Ellembelle

Member of Parliament (MP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has urged the youth to come out in their numbers to vote massively for the NDC.

According to him, NDC is going to empower one million young people in four years to have jobs and to have their dignity again



Speaking on Citi news at Aiyinase during a presentation of 120 sewing machines and other tools to 200 youth from Ellembelle after their free apprenticeship training, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah said “what we are trying to demonstrate here in Ellembele is that it is possible, it is doable and makes sense and I think the NDC got it right that this is the way forward”



“NDC’s victory is unstoppable, and the reason is straightforward. The NDC is coming to power because the number one national security issue we face in Ghana is youth unemployment and the NDC has the right programme to empower the youth with jobs. You see the energy and excitement of 200 people who are smiling today because somehow they have been empowered. The NDC is going to empower one million young people in four years to have jobs and to have their dignity again.”

“We are going to invest money to basically empower the youth and that’s why I am calling on the youth of Ghana, make sure you stand up for your future, your dignity, and for your jobs. This is why l am convinced that in this election, the NDC’s victory is unstoppable and the youth will not allow the NPP to basically steal this election,” he added.



The MP for Ellembelle giving details about his free apprenticeship training said “all I could do was to pay their masters and their teachers, and so an average of GHC400 each was paid for the 700 people. At the end of the four years when we did the audit, only 350 are left.”