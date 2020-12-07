Election 2020: Voters in the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency queue as at 2am

Some electorates at the polling station

Correspondence from Bono East:

Ghanaians today December 7, 2020, are going to the polls to elect new Members of Parliament and a President.



The exercise which is the 8th time Ghanaians will be exercising their civic rights is taking place in all 275 constituencies in the country.



It is also the first time, Ghana is going to the polls with the highest number of presidential candidates since the start of the 4th republic in 1992.



12 people are be competing for the Presidential seat.

According to the early voters who spoke to GhanaWeb explained they want to get the opportunity cast their ballot early begin so that they can go about their duties.



To control the spread of the Coronavirus during the election, the EC has affirmed that it will provide face masks to voters in rural communities who come to the polling stations without one.



Jean Mensah, Chair of the Commission said the move is to ensure that no one is disenfranchised.