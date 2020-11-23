Election 2020: We are still campaigning - NDP Chairman

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP) has refuted claims that the presidential candidate of the party in the 2020 elections Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings has pulled out of the race.

He said at a press conference in Accra on Monday, November 23, that no such decision has been taken therefore such reports should be disregarded.



Reports on Monday indicated that due to the demise of her husband the Late former President Jerry John Rawlings, the NDP Founder has decided not to contest in the polls again.



But Alhaji Frimpong said that “We the executives in keeping with tradition have not approached this discussion with her, as we know and understand that she needs time and space to grief.

“We will like to inform the general public that our campaign is ongoing and our parliamentary candidates are out there canvassing for votes and our regional and constituency executives as well as supporters and sympathizers are still campaigning."



“It is our wish that she could gather the strength to lead our party. We intend not to glorify the wishes of our detractors.”