Election 2020: We’ll make the world proud - Akufo-Addo to UN

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the United Nations that Ghana will make the world on proud during the December 7 elections.

Addressing the 75th Session of United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo stated that Ghanaians have agreed to work together to ensure transparent, free, fair, safe and credible elections.



“It is a matter of great pride to me that, in spite of the difficulties in conducting an election during a pandemic, I am able to state that all Ghanaians have agreed that we have to work together to ensure peaceful elections,” he said.



He said the general election would be the eighth since Ghana embarked on the constitutional rule in the Fourth Republic in 1992.

“Each of the elections has seen an improvement on the previous one, and we are looking forward to this year’s passing off peacefully, with characteristic Ghanaian dignity. We are keenly aware of the reputation that Ghana has built as a tolerant and working democracy, and we have every intention to nurture and improve upon it,” he stated.



Mr Akufo-Addo added “paramount in everyone’s consideration was the Ghana Project, which aimed at modernising all aspects of our lives, and bring prosperity to our land.”



“I have no doubt whatsoever that, at the end of the elections, we shall be proud of ourselves, Africa will have good cause to be proud of us, and the rest of the world will find lessons to learn from us,” he said.