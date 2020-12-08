Election 2020: We’ve won 36 seats held by NPP; storm collation centres – NDC to support

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections of the NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has charged its executives and supporters to move to the collation centres across the country to ensure that they consolidate the party’s “victory”, as the Electoral Commission continues to count the ballots in Monday’s polls.

According to the NDC, it has won 36 seats occupied by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament and is, therefore, confident of victory although it cautioned its members against premature celebration until the final results are declared.



Speaking at a press conference in the wee hours of Tuesday, 8 August 2020, the Director of Elections of the NDC, Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, said although the party is on the verge of victory, there should be “no premature celebration because the collation is still ongoing and, therefore, we charge all our counting and collating agents to be vigilant and alert in the last hours of the counting in order to secure and protect the overwhelming victory that is coming.”

He continued: “We charge all our party supporters to move to the various collation centres to ensure that the will and mandate of the people is not stolen because we’ve heard a lot of shooting and all that.



“If we are all there, they can’t kill all of us, so, move to the collation centres, parliamentary candidates, executives, regional, constituency party executives; go to the collation centres and support our collation agents and when we do that, the victory we’ve already chalked will be secured and we know that, indeed, what God has started he will complete it…”