Election 2020 cannot be flawed – Jean Mensa

Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) has assured Ghanaians that the 2020 general elections cannot be flawed as speculated by some political parties who disagree with the process so far.

At a press conference held Monday afternoon, Jean Mensa emphasized: “There is no way under our systems here, anybody could say that the elections could be flawed, it is not possible. This is because all our processes are very very transparent and the issues that were witnessed and the shortfalls are not something that one should say it’s a flawed process."



She continued: “Indeed, that’s why we have the registration exercise so that your attention is drawn to this omission and so on. Each and every one should verify and if for some reason your names will not be on it, the process allows you to be included through a process called Inclusion.”



Reacting to the assertion by the NDC that the EC had intentionally deleted some names of NDC supporters in their strongholds, the EC Chair stressed:



“The exhibition has allowed us to correct the errors and the omissions and the anomalies and to strengthen the process. It is still ongoing. As I mentioned, the deficit is just a little above some 7,000 which is 0.0004 per cent of the total register, we cannot say that this is a flawed process.”



She continued: “Additionally, the exhibition process as you know is monitored by party agents and at the end of the day, they are provided with the end of day reports. So, on your own, you can collate the results nationwide if you set up a system to do so.”

"How transparent can we be?” she quizzed.



The EC Chairperson also denied that the provisional register was made available to only one political party.



She said: “The provisional register is also given to the political parties and I know that there has been some allegation that the provisional register was not given to the political parties. The provisional register was made available to the political parties and we have persons who received and signed the hard drives that were received with the provisional register."



