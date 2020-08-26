Politics

Election 2020 will be a thank you victory for NPP – Dokua

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Agyei

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Agyei, has asserted that considering the good works done by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in its first term, the upcoming 2020 General Elections would be a ‘Thank you’ victory for the NPP.

According to the MP, who doubles as the Deputy Information Minister and vying for a second term to represent her constituency again from December 7, 2020, the NPP would win with not less than the figures gained in the 2016 elections.



“I cannot do any good prediction because I have not done any qualitative or quantitative research to be able to tell the exact percentage. but I know that from the work that my government (has done)…, everything that we have implemented, everything that we have executed, everything that we have done to affect the lives of the ordinary Ghanaians, I am not expecting anything less than (what) we had in the last elections; And if possible I know that we are even going to improve upon what we did,” Nana Ama Dokua emphasised.



Speaking to the media at Akropong-Akuapem after donating a total of 70 bags of baking flour to over 100 bakers and caterers in the constituency, the Akuapem North MP indicated that the NPP government would do more for the people of Ghana in its second term of leadership.



“Then we were only candidates, we had not been tried and tested but this time we have been tried and tested. Majority of the promises that we made in our manifesto, we have been able to implement them including the famous Free SHS which has cost us a lot of money. And which has affected positively everybody’s life.



“We have been able to execute it (the free SHS); so, I know very well that this very (2020) election that we are going, it is going to be a ‘thank you’ NPP election for everybody,” she averred.

Some of the beneficiaries of the baking flour were happy that the MP’s kind gesture had offloaded some burden of cost from their shoulders as they usually spent between GH¢160 and GH¢180 to buy one bag of flour.



“The advent of this disease (COVID-19) made us incur losses. When we come out to sell, we end up carrying our goods back home without making any gains.



“So, if after incurring losses and the MP has come to our aid, we can only thank her. What she is giving us will enable us to make some money to back-up the losses we made. God bless her to get more and to give us more,” one of the bakers, Janet Opoku, told GhanaWeb.



Another baker, Harriet Offei, expressed appreciation to the MP for her timely intervention, however, appealed to the government to make available some soft loans for the bakers to access to enhance their trade.

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga, Contributor

