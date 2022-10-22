Election 2024: 70% of voters believe NPP cannot 'break the 8' - Report

NPP flag

A survey by Global InfoAnalytics has indicated that 70% of eligible voters doubt the 'break the 8' agenda of the governing NPP heading into the 2024 general elections.

According to the October 2022 report, majority of the voters have ruled out the possibility of the NPP winning a third term in office with either Vice President Bawumia or Alan Kyerematen.



“On the question of whether the NPP can ‘Break the Eight’, approximately 70% of voters do not believe the NPP can win the 2024 election, whilst 19% believe so and 10% have no opinion”, a summary of the survey disclosed.



The survey largely focused on the likely outcomes of the 2024 polls and further revealed that 46% of NPP voters do not believe the party can win the 2024 elections; while 43% are confident of victory.

On the NPP’s presidential primaries, the study showed that the majority of party affiliates are rooting for Alan Kyeremanten as the successor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo instead of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the two men have been tagged the main contenders even though none has publicly announced their intention to contest.



The report further stated that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has increased his prospects of becoming the NPP’s flagbearer. He will come in third behind Alan Kyeremanten and Dr. Bawumia respectively.



PEN/SARA