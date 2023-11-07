Election 2024: Bawumia no match for Mahama - Omane Boamah

Dr Edaward Omane Boamah

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed confidence that former President John Mahama will emerge victorious against Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 election.

Dr Bawumia secured the NPP's flagbearer position after a competitive race, earning 118,210 votes, which represented 61.47% of the total valid votes cast in the NPP's primary.



In contrast, Mr Mahama had previously won by 98.90% in the NDC's presidential primary.



In a Facebook post on Monday, Dr Omane Boamah argued that Dr Bawumia falls short in any assessment when compared to the former President.



He asserted that Dr Bawumia's performance as the Head of the Economic Management Team (EMT) cannot be compared to Mr Mahama's record when he served as Vice President.

Dr Omane Boamah stressed that the former President has an indisputable track record that highlights his superior competence.



He further mentioned an infographic that illustrated the difference between the NDC's competence under Mahama's presidency and the alleged incompetence of the Economic Management Team led by Dr Bawumia under President Akufo-Addo.



