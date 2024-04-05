Election 2024: Bawumia will secure landslide victory – Kwadaso MP

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has predicted a landslide victory for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate for the December 2024 general elections.

He said Dr. Bawumia is the favourite candidate because of his competence and the vision he has for the country.



“Dr. Bawumia stands tall among the presidential candidates when it comes to laying down pragmatic policies to help transform the nation,” Prof Nyarko said.



Prof. Nyarko said this when he led a cleanup exercise at the Atwima Takyiman-Denkyemuoso Electoral Area.

Prof Nyarko, who is MP for Kwadaso, and Deputy Education Minister Designate, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said Dr. Bawumia had the qualities, experience, and leadership skills to lead the NPP to break the eight-year rule in the country.



“The Vice-President has demonstrated this during his time as a Vice, so it clearly shows that he has the qualities, experience, and leadership skills to lead the party to break the eight,” he noted.



On the cleanup exercise, he appealed to the people in the area to rekindle their communal spirit and undertake regular cleanup exercises in the communities.