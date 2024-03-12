Election 2024: Cover every single polling station with eagles’ eyes - Mahama tells NDC members

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says lack of concentration will crash the party's quest to return to power in the 2024 election.

He has, however, asked all NDC members to be extremely vigilant during the December 7 presidential election to secure his comeback and not to repeat the mistakes of 2020.



"One of the key things in this election is vigilance, we can do all the campaigning we want, but if we are not vigilant on the day, and we don’t cover every single polling station with eagles’ eyes. You can do all the beautiful things you can; razzmatazz and in the end, you don’t achieve the target you want.”

“So Greater Accra Region, we want you to cover all the polling stations with the best party agents. The election directory, as you are aware, is conducting some exercises. They’ve been conducting exams for election directors in their constituencies and the regions because we need the best people who understand the electoral system to be able to monitor the elections in the region.



“We should not be sentimental with these appointments and appoint the right people,” John Mahama was addressing NDC executives and key stakeholders during his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in Accra.