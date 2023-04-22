Election 2024: D-day is on Saturday, what's your plan for The Seventh-day Adventists? - NDC, NPP, others asked

Prof Smart Sarpong

Professor Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University has asked various political parties in the country to start strategizing on how to win the votes of members of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church.

December 7th, 2024 (election day) will fall on Saturday and according to Prof Smart if the political parties don't plan on how to win the Adventists, they will lose an estimated figure of 700,000 Ghanaians.



Per research he has conducted recently, only 30% of the Adventists openly said they will vote.



"If 70% of them won't vote, people should begin to take interest in it," he urged.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Prof Smart Sarpong claims: "Christians form 71% according to the last statistics. We have 700,000 of the population belonging to the SDA and I want to ask the political parties what's their plan for that because they are stakeholders.



"A typical Adventist will ignore voting activities on sabbath day but I think if they (political parties) start engaging leadership (of the church), they can have a way around it. Begin to engage the church. Let the church have an input . . . if the two parties are interested; the discussion should start now," he added.