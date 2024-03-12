Election 2024: Dr Freda Prempeh donates 15 motor bikes to Ahafo NPP women’s wing

Dr Freda Prempeh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North

Source: GNA

The women’s wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahafo Region has hailed Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency, for her exceptional contributions to the growth of the party in the region.

Though the MP lost the constituency’s Election 2024 parliamentary primary, Philomena Nnuro, the Deputy Ahafo Regional Women’s Organiser of the NPP, said the party owed the MP an appreciation for her commitment to unmatched support towards the course of the party.



Nnuro gave the commendation when Dr Prempeh, also a former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, donated 15 brand new motorbikes to the wing at a short ceremony held at Duayaw-Nkwanta, the constituency capital.



With the machines, she said, the wing would be able to intensify the 2024 electioneering campaign, get to the hard-to-reach communities in the region, and propagate the achievements of the government to win the votes of the masses at the grassroots level.



Nnuro stressed that the women’s wing and the NPP in the constituency and the region, in general, needed the support of the MP if the party could widen its vote margin and maintain the constituency seat in the Election of 2024.



She said until the party brought everybody on board for a vigorous campaign, it would be difficult for the NPP to make the ‘breaking the eight’ mantra a reality by increasing its presidential votes.

Nnuro, therefore, called on all supporters and members of the NPP to bury their differences, forge ahead in unity and endeavour to tackle emerging internal problems proactively to ensure a formidable front, ahead of the Election 2024.



“Going for the next Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, the Ahafo Region still needs the support of experienced people like Dr Prempeh in the electioneering to enhance our election victory,” she stated.



On her part, Dr Prempeh assured the wing of her continuous support in the campaign so that the party would not only win the presidential election but also maintain the constituency parliamentary seat.



The MP said the level of development projects brought to the constituency had well-positioned the party to maintain the constituency seat and cautioned the women’s wing against complacency and apathy.



“I am still lobbying to put up an additional 11 development projects in the deprived communities before I exit in January 2025,” she stated.