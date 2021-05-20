Election 2024: EC, political parties agree to close polls at 3pm instead of 5pm

EC Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa

The Electoral Commission and political parties within the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) have agreed on a decision to close polls for the general elections at 3:00 pm instead of 5:00 pm.



The two bodies following a two-day workshop to assess the 2020 general election also agreed to institute an all-year-round Voter Registration system where citizens who turn 18, or persons who have not previously registered, can visit an EC District office with their Ghana Card or Passport in order to register as voters.



Providing updates via its official page on Twitter, the Electoral Commission on May 20 pointed it will be introducing an all-year-round Voter Exhibition exercise through the use of technology [SMS Short Code] as well a periodic physical verification at Exhibition Centres.

The EC added it will further build efficiency into the collation processes by focusing on data entry only at the Constituency Collation Centre (CCC) which will serve as the entry point.



It explained, “the captured data at the CCC will be made available to all stakeholders at the Regional and National levels from which regional and national reports will be generated.”

