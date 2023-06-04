Election 2024: Haruna launches 'operation over 1.5 million votes' for Mahama in Ashanti Region

MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced an “operation over 1.5 million votes in Ashanti region” in Asawase Constituency during the party’s Unity Walk in the constituency on Sunday, June 4th, 2023.

The walk organised by Asawase Member of Parliament (MP), Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka was graced by former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South, Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North, Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim, MP for Tamale Central, Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, MP for Wa Central constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina constituency, Nii Lantey, MP for Odododiodio constituency, Abdul Salam Adams and Ashanti regional chairman, Augustus Nana Kwasi and other regional executives of the party.



The walk which attracted thousands of NDC supporters from the Asawase Constituency hijacked the Asawase Post Office street through to Twumasi junction to Manhyia round about to Aboabo station through to Asawase Pay all and climaxed with speeches at the Aboabo post office.



Addressing the party members, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed commended the NDC delegates and members who campaigned and supported the re-election of Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, as the NDC parliamentary for Asawase Constituency in election 2024.



He said, "You made no mistake by making the choice. Even though he is not holding any position in parliament now, we the NDC majority in parliament still see him as a leader we can trust any day. He groomed us and we owe him that loyalty. So we are here to thank you for your support towards his election.”



Former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, also urged the NDC supporters in the constituency to bury all their differences during the party’s internal primaries as there is a new leadership for the party to lead the constituency into election 2024.



In the 2020 election the opposition National Democratic Congress secured 652,962 representing 26.08% in the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) which placed the region as the second leading region that gave the NDC majority of votes across the country.

Although the ruling New Patriotic Party is working harder to end the NDC’s popularity in their stronghold, the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that the party aims at securing over 1.5 million votes in the stronghold of the NPP to break the NPP’s monopoly in Ashanti region.



"I want to thank all NDC supporters in the Ashanti region. NDC's past and present leadership is pleased with your unstoppable support to the great NDC in Ashanti region. Asawase is the heart of NDC in this region. The crowd I see here means you are already united before this meeting. What I’m expecting from you all is that, let's work hard until the election of former President John Dramani Mahama and Muntaka Mohammed.”



He also disclosed that, "Going into election 2024, the NDC is targeting at least over 1.5 million votes in Ashanti region. This means the destructive elephant will run back into the bush for Ghanaians to gain their economic freedom.”



The former Minority Chief Whip, MP for Asawase constituency, commended his colleague MPs for the support demonstrated to him. He assured the party he will work together with all the present and past leaders of the party in the constituency to ensure smooth victory for the party.



"For me I don’t have any problem against against any individual in my constituency. We went for a contest. I won, it’s my responsibility to promote unity in the party. Which we are doing now. Let’s forgive ourselves and work with unity for the collective good of the party,” he pleaded.