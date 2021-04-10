Election 2024: I will be back for Kumbungu seat – Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has made known his intention to contest in the 2023 NDC Primaries to represent the party as a candidate for the Kumbungu constituency in 2024.

The former MP noted that since he left parliament, he has been occupied with many activities including pursuing an LLB at the University of Buckingham.



According to him, he would have completed his course by December next year and hence have more time to contest for the position.



He shared this in an interview with Raymond Nyamador on the Happy Morning Show.



“I intend to run again in 2024 so fortunately I will be done with my LLB next year in December. So that gives me a lot of time to prepare for the primaries. The key thing is the primaries”.



Speaking on the nature of Ghana’s democracy, Ras Mubarak was of the view that if we continue allowing the “highest bidder” to occupy positions in governance, it will spell doom for the country.

“If you get involved in a lot of charity work and now your constituents ask you to represent them in Governance, money shouldn’t be a deterrent to you although I believe that anyone who wants to serve should also have the capacity to raise funds and resources. But the thing is if you make it a contest for the highest bidder, it discredits our democracy”.



Ras further kicked against the use of small electoral colleges in primaries and encouraged that the majority of people should be allowed to vote for the representatives at the primaries.



In 2019, Ras Mubarak lost his parliamentary slot to Dr. Hamza Adam after the latter polled a total of 401 votes in the NDC’s primaries before the 2020 elections.



Ras polled 278 votes while the third candidate polled 81 votes.