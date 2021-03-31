Election 2024: I won’t reject running mate position - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says he will gladly accept the position as a running mate to partner with whoever leads the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 presidential election.

According to him, even though he will be accepting the opportunity, his focus now is to help the Nana Addo-led government in its second term to achieve its aim.



Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ stated that, “If Dr Bawumia wins the flagbearership position, obviously he will look at the down south for a running mate”.



“Eastern region will be ruled out because President Akufo-Addo comes from the region. He will look at the Brong Ahafo, Ashanti region, Fanti or Volta regions,” he added.

His comment comes after he was tipped alongside Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh as key candidates to be NPP running mates come 2024.



