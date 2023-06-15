Election 2024: Ken Kuranchie justifies Supreme Court suit challenging eligibility of John Mahama

Editor of the Daily Searchlight Newspaper, Ken Kuranchie

Panelists on GBC’s Current Affairs Programme, FOCUS, which looked at the suit at the Supreme Court challenging Mr. Mahama’s eligibility to contest the 2024 Elections have been sharing their views.

Editor of the Daily Searchlight Newspaper, Ken Kuranchie, says the reason he went to the Supreme Court for interpretation on former President Mahama’s eligibility to contest elections in the Country is because he never got a hearing to his petitions at other quarters.



Speaking on GBC’s Current Affairs Programme, FOCUS, which looked into the merits or otherwise of the issue, Mr. Kuranchie said the Constitution makes it clear on the terms for the position of Head of State and to him(Ken Kuranchie), ”Mr. Mahama has exhausted that term”.



Meanwhile, a member of the NDC Communications Team, Adel Umar, said the Supreme Court’s decision on the matter ”will not change Mr. Mahama’s chances of contesting and winning the upcoming elections”.

Government Spokesperson on the Economy, Manasseh Boahen, said, “the matter is very complicated, though it is Mr. Kuranchie’s right to seek redress on an issue he does not understand.”



In addition, a member of the Citizens Coalition, Ato Bonful, hopes the Supreme Court, in the coming days, ”will rest the matter and clear all doubts about Mr. Mahama’s eligibility”.