Election 2024: Maintain your neutrality to ensure peace - EC told

Reverend Ransford Obeng

The chairperson of the Kumasi Ministers Conference, who is also the general overseer for the Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC) at Ayigya in the Ashanti Region, Reverend Ransford Obeng has called on the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to maintain its neutrality to ensure peaceful elections in the 2024 general polls.

The renowned pastor advised that the EC must endeavor to build transparent and participatory electoral systems for the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary polls.



This according to him will strengthen the interest of the citizenry and prevent mistrust from the public and other stakeholders.



Reverend Ransford Obeng said this during a press conference on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.



The presser was to announce the arrival of Pastor Mensah Otabil for CCC’s mega program organized every year for the Christian fraternity.

“It is anything that brings problems that you change. If it has not brought any problems, we should not change it,” he said.



Pastor Ransford Obeng also advised pastors to be careful of the prophecies they put out in the media space concerning the general election.



He encouraged pastors to keep mute on their revelations and only pray about them.



“I think that if you are a prophet and God reveals to you who is going to win, it will be wise not to say it so that you keep it to yourself. you can talk to your small group but to publicise it I don’t encourage it because it brings all kinds of things, So you should use wisdom,” he added.