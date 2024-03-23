Election 2024: NPP to set targets for parliamentary candidates

NPP flag

In preparation for the upcoming general elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is implementing a strategy to ensure its parliamentary candidates are driven and focused on campaigning effectively. Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the party, announced that each parliamentary candidate would be assigned specific targets to achieve during their campaign.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Volta Regional Campaign Team in Ho, Mr. Boakye emphasized the importance of motivating candidates to actively engage with voters in their constituencies. He stated that these targets would prevent complacency and encourage candidates to utilize the allocated resources efficiently, regardless of perceptions about the party's popularity in their respective areas.



“Let me on the authority of His Excellency, the next President and the 2024 leadership of the campaign team inform you that you are going to be given targets”, he said.



The targets, according to Mr. Boakye, will be determined by analyzing past voting patterns and the party's performance in each constituency. He stressed that achieving these targets would be considered a victory for the candidates, even if they do not win the election outright.



“For instance, if you achieve your target, even if you lose the election, in our books you have won the election. If at the end of the day, you do not achieve your target, but then you win your constituency, in our books you have lost. Do you know why, because we want parliamentary [votes] and we want presidential [votes] as well”, he stressed.



Furthermore, Mr. Boakye highlighted the significance of both parliamentary and presidential votes, emphasizing that success in parliamentary races contributes to the overall success of the party. He announced that candidates who meet their targets would be eligible for appointments in the government led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate.



Mr. Boakye urged party officials at all levels to support their parliamentary candidates and work together to secure votes. He emphasized unity and collaboration as key factors in achieving the party's objectives in the upcoming elections.

With optimism, Mr. Boakye predicted an increase in support for the NPP in the Volta Region under the leadership of Regional Chairman Makafui Woanyah, signaling confidence in the party's prospects for success in the December 7th general elections.



