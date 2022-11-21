Election 2024: NPP will lose without Ken Agyapong as flagbearer - NPP group

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

A pressure group in the ruling NPP "Ken 4 President" says the NPP stands a huge chance of losing the 2024 presidential elections if they fail to present the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as their flagbearer.

The group believes Kennedy Agyapong is now the only viable candidate for the ruling NPP in the 2024 general elections and has therefore rooted strongly for his candidature.



In a press release signed by Kwadwo Owusu, the National Secretary for "Ken 4 President", and copied to OTEC News on Sunday, November 20, 2022, the group emphasised that the grounds are very fertile for Kennedy Agyapong to poll major votes compared to his possible opponents in both the governing NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC.



GROUNDS ARE TOO FERTILE FOR KENNEDY OHENE AGYAPONG(KOA) IN THE NPP FLAGBEARSHIP RACE



In reality and real terms, one is not far from the truth to openly declare and present to Ghanaians, an honest politically principled man, and a fun-loving figure, whose calibre is vastly of no match, values Ghana and places Ghana "first" in anything, is uniquely one and only Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. (KOA)



His presence everywhere is instantly and voluntarily met by a massive mammoth crowd ready and willing to prove why Ken must become the next president of this republic for his exceptional and philanthropic showmanship scattered in every nook and cranny of this country, and so, NPP delegates must elect Ken to lead the party and win 2024 general election for the NPP and Ghana.

It is the size of one's achievement, honesty, and willingness to help the people philanthropically that determines his leadership qualities to woo the heart of the masses to voluntarily support his candidature.



Most people fail because they do not have determination and perseverance, but extraordinary individuals like Ken are determined and persevering to the core to positively impact the lives of the people.



The masses believe in anything orthodox and positive, and so People with strong will- power always have the bigger picture in mind. They forgo small pleasures to help attain bigger goals for the general benefit of the people and that's the exact nature of the man Ken.



As soon as Ken made it known to us that, he is and will contest in the NPP's flagbearer race, a mantra and song erupted instantly; ade3 no adane (meaning, the "thing" has changed) for, and in favour of the indefatigable, patriotic, honest and disciplined man, the one who walks the talk, resilient and determined to turn things around with the tenacity to rise above the daily pressures and lead Ghana into a prosperous future.



Without any paradoxical attitude, the masses optimistically see Ken as someone who is called to greatness in life with a determination beyond the ordinary and is driven by good intentions, always opposing implacably to negativity, will not permit anything to interfere with achieving his inner desires, must be followed and supported politically

The nation is ready and up in arms against the few pessimists obscurely working to thwart the will of this country.



'Ade3 no adane' and indeed Ken is the man for the Job.



Long Live Ken!!!



Long Live NPP !!!



Kwadwo Owusu

Coordinator 4 Ken(Bono East region / Secretary, Ken "4" president 2024



