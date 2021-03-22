Election 2024: Visionary Mahama is NDC’s best bet – Dallas Williams

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Eastern Regional Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dallas Williams has said former President John Dramani Mahama is the NDC’s best better for the 2024 general elections.

He said Mr. Mahama is popular than any other person within the party and is in the best position to win power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next elections.



Mr. Mahama lost the 2020 general elections.



He later filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the result of the elections. However, the apex court dismissed his petition on the grounds that it was without merit.



The NDC will now have to restrategize for the next elections.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Tutu on the Onua FM, Dallas Williams said “He is the one that the grassroots want, he is a grassroots person and so anyone who contests him will not even get four votes in the primaries in the Eastern Region.



“We will protect John Dramani Mahama and make sure that he represents the NDC in 2024 to wtret6sle power from the NPP.



“Within the NDC there is no doubt that John Mahama is the most popular person who can win the elections. If you have such a person do you go for another person to be flagbearer for the NDC?”