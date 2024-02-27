Election 2024: We’ll ensure Ghana’s reputation is not damaged – Akufo-Addo

He said whiles addressing Parliament during the 2024 State of the Nation Address on Tuesday

President Akufo-Addo has assured that the government will ensure the 2024 general election does not damage the nation's reputation.

Addressing Parliament during Tuesday's 2024 State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo said he had urged the Electoral Commission to solve any challenges ahead of the election.



"I am happy that the Electoral Commission, after engaging the parties, has shelved the plan to change the 7th December date," he stated.



According to him, challenges that come up with politics should be solved, and parties should concentrate on working to build the nation.

"The government, on its part, will do what is expected of it to make sure that the reputation of Ghana is not damaged and the free will of the people is manifested at the end of the electoral process.



"I want to reassure the people of Ghana that I'll do everything within my power to ensure the conduct of transparent, free and fair elections on 7th December," President Akufo-Addo stated.



He stated that the security agencies are ready to stop any move to disrupt the elections.