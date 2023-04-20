'Election 2024 isn't about show of muscles or violence' - Prof. Sarpong commends IGP

Professor Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University, has applauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo Dampare and the Ghana Police Service over their engagement with the two largest political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.

The Police administration held a meeting with the leadership of both parties on some petitions recently received by the Police which demanded, amongst others, the arrest of some notable politicians on alleged statements made by them which, according to the petitioners, threaten the peace and security of the country.



The Police noted that statements of Ex-President John Mahama, NDC National Chairman; Mr. Asiedu Nketiah, and the Minister for Food and Agriculture; Hon. Bryan Acheampong, had all failed the criminal threshold test which would warrant their arrest.



Nonetheless, statements by the Suame NDC Youth Organizer were criminal and had breached the laws of the Republic, as a result his arrest and prosecution; the Police further stated.



The IGP also assured the parties of the determination of the Police to serve as impartial referees in enforcing law and order.



Making submissions in relation to the Police and political parties' engagement, Professor Smart Sarpong guaranteed the Police of the people's support for them to do their work without fear or favor.

According to him, the IGP's assurance and caution to all political parties, particularly the NPP and NDC, that they should leave the Police to do their work without political interferences is in the right order.



"They should continue to do their work. President Mahama has called on them to serve the country not individuals. They should do their best...We throw our support behind them," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



To the political parties, Prof. Smart Sarpong advised them to refrain from making seditious statements but focus on clean politics and their polling stations if they want to win the elections.



He stressed; "Election 2024, one party is going to win but it is going to be the party that becomes smarter, not the party that shows muscles and become more violent."



