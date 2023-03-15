3
Election 2024 will not be a do-or-die affair but evidence-based - Freda Prempeh

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency, Freda Prempeh, has said the 2024 elections will be evidence-based and not a do-or-die affair as President Akufo-Addo has delivered in his mandate.

According to her, Akufo-Addo’s track record in health and infrastructure delivery in the country justifies an evidence-based campaign.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, during a debate on the president’s State of the Nation's Address (SoNA), Freda Prempeh said;

“… Mr president did not hide words, his presentation was evidence-based. Everything he has done for this country is there for everyone to know, and I can assure all of you that you know that each one of us sitting here has benefitted from this government one way or the other in terms of health, roads, and infrastructure delivery.

“If you have not benefited from this government, just tell your constituents that 2024 election is not going to be a do-or-die affair, but it is going to be an evidence-based campaign.”

Parliament commenced the debate on the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Akufo-Addo on March 7, 2023, in fulfillment of his constitutional mandate.

The president emphasised that, except for COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the country was headed in the right direction regarding overall development.

But according to the opposition minority, Ghana has suffered and continues to suffer from what they deem to be the current government's incompetence.

President Akufo-Addo appeared before parliament to give the State of the Nation Address per Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
