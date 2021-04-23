Election: Assembly members chided for taking bribes from MMDCEs

Assembly Members have been urged to vote based on capabilities

A Local Governance expert, Mr Frederick Agyarko Oduro has chided assembly members for taking bribes from Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Chief Executives (MMDCEs) before giving them approval.

He said the unfortunate development does not allow fairness in the local governance system.



When the President nominates MMDCE’s, it is the Assembly members that endorse the nominations.



The election of the MMDCES’s will come off soon this year after the President’s nominee list is out.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Mr Frederick Agyarko Oduro cautioned Assembly members to stop taking bribes from the would-be Chief Executives.



He advised them to vote for them based on their capabilities and not the monies they take from them.

He noted that the latter might one day cause the public to react in an unexpected manner especially when they do not like the executives elected by the Assembly members.



“If they will work with truthfulness, they would be able to endorse the competent people, but what is worrying is that almost everywhere in Ghana, the Assembly members take bribe from the Chief Executives before they vote for them and this is affecting our local government system,” he said.



Mr Frederick Agyarko Oduro added,” This is what makes the assembly members complain that the Chief Executives do not respect them, it starts from the bribe they take from them. After paying the bribe, they do not see why the assembly members will dictate or tell them how to do their work or even work with them.”



He also urged the incoming executives to monitor and bring to book assembly members who take money from individuals for space to sell or operate illegally.



“If you want the development of the country, you do not do certain things. Assembly members are working across the country but some of them are really doing this and they must be condemned and punished,” he added.