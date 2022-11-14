Election Desk: Elvis Afriyie Ankrah eyes Asiedu Nketiah's seat, breaks down NDC's chances in 2024

He is not a new name when it comes to politics in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), but now, he wants to lead the party as its Chief Executive Officer.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a former Director of Elections of the party, has announced his bid to fill in the soon-to-be vacant shoes of the 17-year tenure of the General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Edward Smith Anamale, Elvis outlines how he hopes to revamp the NDC party, readying it for the general elections of 2024.



"When I listen to other people, it appears they don't understand the job. When I become General Secretary, I'm going to focus a lot on electoral system and architecture," he said.



The outspoken politician also shared his insights on the current happenings in the country, as well as matters on the economy and how President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have led the country.

"If 80 NPP MPs say that the finance minister and the Minister of State in charge of Finance should be sacked because they are incompetent and they have conflict of interest, you cannot say… who are the people of Ghana? Are they from (sic)?" he quizzed.



Watch even more of the full interview with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah in the video below on GhanaWeb TV:







AE/SEA