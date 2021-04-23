Election Petition: Asiedu Nketia’s ‘palm wine talk’ couldn’t make him Bawumia – Adom-Otchere

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, a political talk show on Metro TV, has described Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s witness box session at the Supreme Court during the election petition as “palm wine talk”.

According to him, the NDC General Secretary during the 2021 Election Petition wanted to become like Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the "star witness" for the petitioners in the 2013 Election Petition.



Adom-Otchere stated that whilst Dr Bawumia served as a scholarly witness during the 2013 Election Petition, Asiedu Nketia was “clutching at straw”; thus the latter's was “palm wine talk”.



“The reason why Asiedu Nketia went to court as a star witness is that he thought he will be able to take advantage of what happened in 2013 when Dr Bawumia was the star witness and became a national hero. That’s what he was looking for,” Paul Adom-Otchere said on Thursday's edition of his show as monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added, “he [Asiedu Nketia] goes to court and he talks palm wine talk. When you are clutching at straw in court as Asiedu Nketia was, how they say it and the way they told us at the University of Ghana Law Faculty is that, that’s palm wine talk.”

Adom-Otchere indicated that when Johnson Asiedu Nketia was faced with the responsibility under the NDC Constitution during the Election Petition, he failed and after the petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court, he began talking all over the place.



He continued: “Asiedu Nketia as a star witness went to court to agree with the figures that he has come to challenge, he is agreeing with the totality of the concept that somebody won the elections. The totality of the concept that somebody won the election, the base under which the petition is filed, the man sits in the court and he is clutching at straw; he has no facts, he has no evidence, he has no analytical efforts; that’s not what Dr Bawumia did.



“So Asiedu Nketia was trying to take advantage, he thought he [would] become a Bawumia….. Bawumia is scholarly, he is well prepared, Bawumia has his facts and he went to court and showed his facts, and that’s why he won stardom in 2013. Asiedu Nketia looks at it and he thinks it’s a simple matter; you can come and do palm wine talk and become Dr Bawumia that will never happen.”