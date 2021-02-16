Election Petition: Chief Justice apologizes for late start of proceedings

Screengrab of Supreme Court panel hearing the petition

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah had cause to apologize in open court today February 16, 2021, for a delay in the start of proceedings.

The CJ said they had some challenges with some processes resulting in the delay of about an hour.



“Please accept our apology for the delay in today’s proceedings. We try as best as we can to be very very punctual,” he said.



The court has often started proceedings between 9 – 10 am but today’s sitting started at 11 am. Reports earlier suggested that the delayed sitting was because of a letter by the petitioner to further address the court on an issue related to the application to reopen their case.

The court has dismissed that application which effectively closes the door on the move to subpoena the Electoral Commission chairperson to testify as a hostile witness.



Lead lawyer for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, had wanted to give further arguments before the court makes its ruling. He wanted to expatiate his arguments which according to him, is significant to the deliberations of the judges.



The Chief Justice subsequently asked the petitioners to file a process which would be heard on Thursday when the court next sits.