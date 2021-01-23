Election Petition: Show some seriousness - Nana B chides Mahama's lawyers

The National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has commended the legal team for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over their hard work regarding the Presidential petition filed by his political opponent, John Dramani Mahama.

Nana Boakye, who doubles as one of the Spokespersons for the President in the legal battle, was full of praise for the lawyers as he narrated how prepared and serious they are towards establishing the validity of the Presidential election verdict.



He told host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' that, unlike Mr. John Mahama's lawyers who appear unprepared, the President's lawyers have been planning in advance for the case in court.



He made this comment while feeding the public with what has been transpiring at the Supreme Court particularly about the lawyers for Mr. Mahama, who he says are playing delay tactics with the court.

''We have prepared ourselves. We know that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the elections legitimately. We did our job well. We have evidence to show before the court that we won the elections...I salute our legal team and their good work'', he said.



He also advised Mr. Mahama's legal team to ''show seriousness'', stressing ''we cannot spend nine months in court''.



